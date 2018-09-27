What Calderdale is planning to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War

Preparations are being finalised in Calderdale for events to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War, including some organised by councils.

At September’s meeting of the full Calderdale Council, Coun Geraldine Carter (Con, Ryburn) updated members on an exhibition being held at Halifax Town Hall in the week leading up to Remembrance Sunday, which this year is Armistice Day itself, November 11.

With a lot of work done by Coun Marilyn Greenwood (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) and Coun Sue Press (Lab, Todmorden) also involved, she hoped the exhibition would be visited by lots of members of the public.

She said they had also taken the idea further, working with Halifax Minster, for example, and there had been a directive from Government to light beacons on that Sunday night.

Also opening the exhibition up on the Saturday afternoon would also see those who had contributed to it being able to attend and see their work displayed on a weekend where guests from Halifax’s German twin town Aachen were visiting, commemorating the end of the war which had involved both countries.

To provide information about commemoration events a shop window in Halifax town centre would be utilised, giving information about such events as the For King Amnd Country exhibition still running at Bankfield Museum, Boothtown, Halifax, until Christmas, and the Silent Soldier now on show at Halifax Town Hall.

Coun Carter said she was delighted the visitors from Aachen were joining Calderdale people that weekend, with the commemoration events bringing everyone closer together.