What pantos are on in West Yorkshire? Here's everything you need to know

Prepare yourself for a tonne of booing and screams of 'he's behind you' because panto season is well and truly upon us!

So if you're looking to take your little ones to a show over the coming weeks, here's what's on and where:

Theatre Royal, Wakefield

Cinderella: The rags to riches fairytale of Cinderella is playing at the Wakefield theatre until January 6 2019.

Castleford Civic Centre

Sleeping Beauty: Starring 'Allo 'Allo and Emmerdale star Vicki Michelle will be at the Civic Centre from December 20 to December 31 2018.

The Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Snow White: Will Snow White's friends be able to save her from the wicked Queen? See from December 13 to January 5.

Hebden Bridge Little Theatre

Aladdin: Family panto, suitable for the very young. Performances December 28 to December 30. 11am and 7pm. Toddler friendly performance at 11am every day.

Halifax YMCA

Peter Pan: Telling the story of the boy who never grew up, with Wendy, John, Michael, Neverland, the Lost Boys, Tinkerbell, Tiger Lily and, of course, Captain Hook. Performances from January 26 to February 2 2019.

Leeds Playhouse

A Christmas Carol: Fun, music and magic for the classic Dickens tale at the Playhouse Pop Up Theatre. On now up until January 13.

The Carriageworks, Millennium Square, Leeds

Beauty and the Beast: A journey of enchantment in one of the most loved fairytales of all time. Showing now until December 31.

City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds

Cinderella - The Rock and Roll Panto on now up until January 13.

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield

Aladdin: The traditional family panto where wishes really do come true. Performances are on December 7 and 8.

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

Aladdin: Hop aboard the magic carpet and see Billy Pearce as Wishee Washee. Performances December 8 to January 20.

The Bradford Playhouse

The Wizard of Oz: Join Dorothy, the Scarecrow, Tin man and Lion as they follow the yellow brick road. From December 21 to December 30.

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield

'Twas The Night Before Christmas: Will Santa have enough time to make it around all the houses in time for Christmas day? From December 22 to December 24.

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield

Cinderella: Bursting with comedy. Being performed from January 12 to January 19 2019.

