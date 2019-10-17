What progress has been made since the launch of the Calderdale flood Action Plan three years ago

The Calderdale Flood Action Plan is three years old this October and to acknowledge this important milestone, Calderdale Council and its partners are reflecting on key areas of progress since 2016.

Created following the floods of Boxing Day 2015, the plan aims to reduce the impact of flooding and build resilience for future events.

The majority of the original actions were gathered through workshops, drop-in sessions and meetings, and these have continued to develop and be shaped by the work as it has progressed.

The plan is a ‘living document’ that is discussed, monitored and updated by the Calderdale Flood Programme.

The programme brings together a range of partners including Calderdale Council, the Environment Agency, Yorkshire Water, the Canal and River Trust, local flood groups, the voluntary sector and community groups.

Councillor Scott Patient, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, said: “We would like to thank our partners and the many volunteers across Calderdale for their sustained efforts which have enabled us to come such a long way since December 2015.

“It’s not all about big flood schemes you see happening on the ground every day – there’s also an incredible amount of work that goes on in the background by unsung (and often unpaid) heroes such as our amazing flood wardens and natural flood management groups.

“Their unfaltering dedication to our flood-affected communities is hugely reassuring to those faced with this terrible threat. There’s still a lot to do but the work is showing no signs of slowing down.”

Progress to date has seen 72 out of the 210 actions completed over the last three years, and 48 nearing completion.

The latest update of the plan showed 19 actions that have not progressed as quickly or have been identified as requiring assistance – these remain under continual review by the four operational groups that monitor them.

Sally Kelling, who leads on the Calderdale Flood Action Plan for the Environment Agency, said: “The Calderdale Flood Action Plan is an invaluable living document that outlines the work the partnership has delivered and continues to deliver to reduce flood risk to homes and businesses in the Calder Valley, and how people and communities can make themselves more resilient to flooding. We want to celebrate all the hard work of partners and individual volunteers.

“The Flood Action Plan is a great tool, enabling us to create a roadmap of how we help better protect communities from flooding, but just as important is that people educate themselves by checking their flood risk and signing up to flood warnings. Everyone has a role to play.”