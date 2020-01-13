What’s it like to live in Calderdale?

Calderdale residents are invited to take part in a survey to share their thoughts about what it’s like to live in the borough, helping to inform ambitions for Calderdale’s future.

As Calderdale approaches its 50th birthday in the year 2024, the Council and partners are celebrating and reflecting on what has been achieved over the last half century.

The Vision for Calderdale in 2024 is for a place where people can realise their potential whoever they are, whether their voice has been heard or unheard in the past.

Its ambitions have been shaped through conversations with local leaders, businesses, partners, community groups, children and young people, and residents from across Calderdale.

To understand and measure progress towards this Vision, residents are being asked to complete a short survey, which will be conducted each year up to 2024. The survey will help gather views now and in the years to come to help understand if ambitions for the borough are being achieved.

The short survey asks 12 multiple choice questions to gauge people’s thoughts about Calderdale across a number of areas.

As an extra incentive, anyone completing the survey has the option to be entered into a prize draw for some great local prizes, including tickets to Square Chapel events and to Shibden Hall.

The survey can be found at www.calderdale.gov.uk and is available to complete until Friday, January 31.

Performance towards the Vision will also be published at dataworks.calderdale.gov.uk, which includes data on a number of topics ranging from education to business.

The Leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Tim Swift, said: “We’re ambitious about the future of Calderdale, but we want to make sure that our efforts are well directed and make the intended difference for our residents.

“While we continue to analyse available data to see where our work should be focused, it’s also vitally important that we hear from people who live here and learn more about their experiences of daily life as a Calderdale resident.

“The information collected in this survey will be used to inform and help us deliver our ambitions for the borough as part of Vision2024. It will also help us plan for our annual ‘We Are Calderdale’ event, which is due to take place in March this year.”

