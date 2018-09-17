What we know about Halifax's Big Brother housemate Zoe Jones

Halifax's Zoe Jones entered the Big Brother house of Friday night along with 11 other contestants. Here is what we know about her.

First look a the Big Brother house where a Halifax contestant will be staying

The single mum describes says she is highly competitive and hates to lose. She plays netball every week and will sulk and swear if her team lose.

Here is a closer look at the 31-year-old and her hopes and why she entered the Big Brother house.

Why are you taking part in Big Brother?

Why not? I have always wanted to do it. When I was old enough to finally enter I found out I was pregnant, so they would not appreciate me going in pregnant. That was 11-years-ago, and my son is old enough to be looked after by my sister, so why not? I am still waiting to find out that this is a big joke and I am not going in.

What will you bring to the House?

I have a few different personalities - I am a mum, so I can be a motherly figure, but I am a fun mum so I can be fun. I’m not good at advice, but I can listen, or pretend that I can listen and nod. So I’m not really good at giving advice, but I do try.

Are you a Big Brother fan?

Yeah, I loved Kate [Lawler], she was so fun, but serious when she needed to be, so she was an all-rounder. She was one of the girls.

What kind of Housemate will you get on with?

I get on with loads of different people, so hopefully everyone, but someone who is up for a laugh and joke, and who has the same sense of humour as me - a bit dry.

What kind of Housemate will you not get on with?

Someone who will take the mick out of someone for their own gain, and someone who snores. I won’t have a go, and know you can’t help it, but I will have a word and say, ‘You are snoring, it is really irritating, even though I like ya.’

What will you miss most from the outside world?

My son, and then takeaways. I am a feeder; I need more food than I think I do.

What is your favourite possession?

A bobble, a hair tie – I need it.

Anything you would not do on camera?

I would not purposely get my baps out; they are retired boobs. People would not appreciate them; I would not purposely upset anyone.

What can we expect from you as a Housemate?

I reckon people will say, ‘She is odd, but we like her.’ I will cook, and if no one wants to clean the toilet, I will do it, it won’t bother me.

How would you go about winning Big Brother?

Is there something I can do to win, because if there is I will do it? [Laughs]. No, I am going to be myself, I have come on here for the experience. But I have got a plan with what I will do with the money if I won it, which would set me up for life. There is no game plan, I don’t think I could even think of a game plan, because once you are inside, you don’t know how the outside world is reacting.