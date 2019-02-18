What you think of the giant Halifax dentist plan for Broad Street Plaza

A plan to create a giant Halifax dentist practice at the Broad Street Plaza has been met with mixed reviews.

Mydentist currently operates three practices in Halifax, with two located in Clare Road and a further practice on Parkinson Lane.

The proposal is to merge the three practices into one, larger practice located on the ground floor of the Broad Street Plaza complex.

If plans are approved the former Chinese Buffet restaurant will be converted into a huge dental surgery containing 15 dental chairs

Readers have been reacting to the plans on the Halifax Courier Facebook page.

Here are some of your views on the proposals

Sue Moore said: "Surely if it means people will have access to dental health then it’s a positive step forward rather than another half empty food retailer

Louisa Hadjiktori aso supported the plans.

She said: "It will be much more fit for purpose. Access for all clients. The premises currently used by the dental practises are old and awkward for a lot of clients with a lack of parking. As the NHS already occupy a large section of Broad Street, it actually isn't surprising."

Chris Thomas Beddow added: "Fantastic idea, I have struggled with getting a dentist for 12 months going to Hebden Bridge for a check up when I live in Ovenden.

Nicola Chippendale commented: "It’s better than it being sat empty and the only other unit being used on the bottom floor is the NHS so it fits with that."

However some of you aren't happy with the proposals

Scott Dinsmore said: "Cant believe its not going to be a Primark."

Pauline Binns agreed. She said: "Halifax needs a Primark not a dentist. How many people do you talk to and they say do you know we could do with more dentists - none. But everyone says all this town needs is a Primark more clothes shops defo."

Cheryl Ogden added: "Halifax needs more shops to bring people in shopping."

Kelly Grundy commented: "Just what Halifax needs! NOT! Seriously!!! Thought we wanted to bring people to Halifax, bring something to the town, well a dentist surgery will do just that wont it! Absolute joke."