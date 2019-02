It seems an age since Fiona Bruce and the Antiques Roadshow team came to Halifax.

But that they did, arriving at the Piece Hall to much fanfare in July.

The Piece Hall was packed for the filming last year.

And it was announced this morning the episode will go out on March 3 at 7pm on BBC One.

Viewers can expect to see the expert opinions of treasures including an 18th-century Chinese imperial robe, an opal pig and a stunning sapphire brooch.