When will the home of Anne Lister Shibden Hall reopen

The historic home of Halifax diarist Anne Lister is closed for the winter - but when will Shibden Hall reopen its doors?

The Grade II* listed historic house closed on Christmas Eve to allow staff to ensure the historic home and its collections are preserved.

Shibden Hall, Halifax.

The hall saw great success in 2019 following the broadcast of Sally Wainwright's latest drama Gentleman Jack which followed Shibden Hall resident and 19th century landowner Anne Lister.

Visitors from across the world flocked to the landmark and visitor numbers were said to have trebled.

When will the hall reopen?

Shibden Hall is set to reopen to visitors on Monday, March 2.

Why is Shibden Hall closed?

Shibden Hall is closed during the winter months to allow work to be done.

During the closure, the Hall and barn will be thoroughly cleaned alongside a programme of careful conservation work on many of the objects on display.

Essential work will take place on the heating system and minor building work will be taking place to the roof and guttering.

The security of the site is being improved with the installation of CCTV equipment. Work is also taking place to improve the visitor entrance and facilities for school groups.

There will also be improvements to the shop area as the increase in visitors and interest in all things Shibden has seen greater demand for souvenirs and Shibden merchandise.

To cope with this demand, Calderdale Council has also recently launched an online shop where books, bookmarks, keyrings, coasters, bags, fridge magnets, tea towels and notebooks are all on sale.

When will filming begin for Gentleman Jack series two?

The second series of the BBC/HBO drama will start filming in the summer.

Shibden Hall is expect to be closed for filming for a number of weeks during June, July, September and November, so visitors planning ahead are encouraged to schedule their visit from March to May.

