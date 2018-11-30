Where to start your Christmas celebrations in Calderdale

With the Christmas countdown beginning, towns and villages in Calderdale are beginning to get into the festive spirit.

Here are the festive events that are taking place this weekend.

The Piece Hall, Halifax will be decorated for the festive season all through next month but the venue's Christmas Fair will take place this weekend. There will be a number of delicious food traders and crafts stalls in the courtyard as well as Avalanche, an Alpine Bar and Grill experience.'Open Friday noon 6pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am 6pm'Picture: Simon Dewhurst

Thirty two Christmas trees will be all decked out inside Halifax Minster to begin the countdown to Christmas. Trees have been sponsored and decorated by organisations and businesses across the town so pop down to be filled with the festive spirit.'Open Friday to Monday 10am to 4pm (Sunday noon to 5pm)

Creative stallholders will host a one-day Christmas ARTfair with accompanying art exhibition at Hebden Bridge Town Hall on Saturday, December 1 from 11am to 4pm. Browse around stalls selling handmade gifts, art prints, ceramics, jewellery and cards and enjoy ARTbounds Winter Wonderland exhibition in the Town Hall cafe and foyer which runs to December 21.

The Northlight Winter Fair will take place on December 1 and 2. Calderdale artists including Roo Waterhouse, Rachel Bull, Ruby Creagh, Jane Revitt and Katch Skinner will show and sell their work when Northlight Art Studios in Hebden Bridge is open for its Winter Fair. In addition there will be childrens activities, gift ideas and a cafe. Open 11am to 5pm.