Where you can watch the Tour de Yorkshire in Calderdale

Halifax will take centre stage during the final day of next year's Tour de Yorkshire as it hosts the start of the race on Sunday May 6.

At a press conference today (Tuesday) it was revealed the race would begin in Halifax and pass through Mytholmroyd, Luddendenfoot and Hebden Bridge on its way to the end of the stage in Leeds.

Stage four will set off from Halifax and travel down through parts of the Calder Valley

The route will set off from the newly renovated Piece Hall in the heart of Halifax and travel onto Square Road, along Winding Road and up onto Commercial Street.

Riders will then travel out on Skircoat Road before breaking off and heading up Free School Lane to Burnley Road.

There the Tour will stay on Burnley Road through Luddendenfoot and Mytholmroyd before moving to Keighley Road and tackling the Cote de Hebden Bridge, the first of six categorised climbs in stage four.

Sir Gary Verity said:“Last year’s race attracted 2.2 million spectators and generated £64 million for the local economy, and now that is has been extended from three to four days, the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire promises to be the biggest and best one yet.”

The route for the women's race was also unveiled at the conference as was the official charity for next year's race, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.