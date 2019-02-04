Which former world leader visited Halifax this weekend?

Halifax's fledgling tourism industry has attracted a huge number of people in recent months, with a handful of big names having paid the region a visit.

And now former a former Prime Minister can be added to that list after former New Zealand PM Helen Clark strolled through the Piece Hall this weekend.

Mrs Clark took to Instagram on Sunday to marvel at the artisan soaps on offer at The Yorkshire Soap Company, also taking in a handful of other shops, chatting to traders along the way.

She led her country from 1999 until 2008 across three terms.