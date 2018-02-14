Which road in Calderdale is the worst for potholes?

We want to know which pothole-filled road in Calderdale is driving you crazy.

According to the RAC, the number of drivers breaking down after hitting potholes has seen a “concerning” rise.

The RAC saw an 11 per cent increase in breakdowns caused by potholes in the last three months of 2017 - and were called to 2,830 pothole-related breakdowns between October and December, compared with 2,547 in the period a year before.

We want to know how big a problem potholes are in Calderdale. Send us your opinions and pictures of where and why the worst potholes are in our borough.

You can email us at newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk or contact us on Twitter @HxCourier or on our Facebook page.