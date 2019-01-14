White Windows care home moves closer to new ownership

The White Windows care home in Sowerby Bridge could soon be under new ownership.

In a letter seen by The Halifax Courier that has been sent to volunteers at the care home by Leonard Cheshire Disability, it is stated that a potential sale could be completed in the Spring.

READ MORE: Shock at White Windows care home after planned sale is announced

The buyer is said to be an “experienced and credible organisation that is already running a large number of regulated services for disabled people across the UK”.

Jan Balzanella, head of volunteering at Leonard Cheshire, said that from a shortlist of high quality organisations interested in purchasing their services, they were now working exclusively with a single potential buyer to purchase all 17.

In July last year, Leonard Cheshire announced it would be selling 17 of their care homes to other providers who they felt would be better placed to provide continuity of care, continuity of employment and investment.

READ MORE: White Windows care home in Sowerby Bridge to be sold

The potential deal outlined in the letter is described as a proposal rather than a final plan, and no contracts have yet been signed.

The letter says that as the sale progresses, we willLeonard Cheshire will continue to support and update people who live at their services, their families, volunteers and all staff.

The letter also says the potential provider, which was selected after being carefully matched against detailed criteria, is very keen to retain volunteer support, and that Leonard Cheshire anticipate all staff connected to services in the sale will transfer.

There are currently 23 residents at White Windows, in Sowerby Bridge, which celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2016.