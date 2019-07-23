Why Calderdale Police force is opposing plans for a Halifax takeaway to sell alcohol

Police are opposing an application by a Halifax takeaway to sell alcohol to be drunk off the premises in the early hours of the morning.

Mr Rajindra Sharma has applied for a premises licence for Frankies takeaway in Silver Street, Halifax, requesting the shop, opening from 11am to 3am, be allowed to supply alcohol to be drunk off the premises from 11am to 3am Sundays to Thursdays and 11am to 5am on Fridays and Saturdays, as well as selling late night refreshment indoors from 11pm to 3am Sundays to Thursdays and 11pm to 5am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The briefing paper to Licensing Sub-committee councillors who will consider the application when they meet next Wednesday, July 31, says Frankies already has a licence for late night refreshment so if granted this application will be a second licence attached to the premises.

West Yorkshire Police are objecting to the application citing concerns for the four licensing objectives – set nationally – which are prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, prevention of public buisance and protection of children from harm and a member of the public has also objected on prevention of crime and disorder and public nuisance.

The police argue that as the business would be operating in the main area for Halifax’s night time economy and any resulting disorder, introducing another point of sale for alcohol would be “irresponsible”.

“It should be anticipated that the alcohol sold would be lower priced and as such attractive to late night drinkers who are frequenting a late night takeaway after consuming quantities of alcohol prior,” they say in their statement to the committee.

The applicant argues that alcohol would be taken away by customers or delivered to customers’ homes with their food orders and would not be consumed on the premises, which have CCTV installed.