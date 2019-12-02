Why Halifax's Home Bargains store will be closed on Boxing Day

Discount retailer Home Bargains has announced that it will once more be closed on Boxing Day this year.

The company, which has an outlet off Pellon Lane, Halifax, informed both shoppers and employees via social media that all Home Bargains stores in the UK would not be opening on Thursday December 26 2019.

The chain made the same decision last year, and all shops were closed on 26 December 2018.

Although Boxing Day is usually one of the biggest shopping days of the calendar year, with Christmas gifts and popular items typically on offer at discounted prices, the retailer has decided to give employees some extra time off over the festive season.

‘Thank you for your understanding’

The tweet addressed both staff and customers, saying, “To all our staff: Thank you for your hard work once again this year. All of our stores will be closed on Boxing Day to ensure you are able to spend time with your friends and family. We hope you enjoy the Christmas holiday.”

The message continued, “To our customers: All of stores will be closed on Boxing Day to ensure all our hard working staff are able to enjoy the Christmas break. Our stores will reopen on the 27th December. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

‘Boxing Day off should be compulsory’

For the second year running, reaction to the announcement on Twitter has been extremely positive, with many suggesting Boxing Day closing should be adopted more widely.

“There is no reason whatsoever why any shop should be open on Boxing Day. Well done Home Bargains I say. Hope many more shops will follow suit,” wrote Heather Chidgey.

“I worked in retail in a previous life and the run up to Xmas is hard going,” someone else tweeted.

“To give Boxing Day off with family in addition to Xmas should be made compulsory.”

Another Twitter user, whose relative works for the company, said, “Thank you so so much Home Bargains …our little boy gets his grandad now when we visit Boxing Day …you are amazing.”