Why old Walkley Clogs mill in Calderdale is being demolished after huge blaze.

Calderdale Council's building control and emergency planning teams remain on site following the mill fire at the former Walkley Clogs factory.

The Council is working with partner organisations to investigate and support the building owner to ensure that the building is safe on Burnley Road.

Fire at the former Walkey Clogs building in Mytholmroyd (Picture by Calderdale Council)

Burnley Road remains fully closed to vehicles, diversions are in place and people are encouraged to avoid the area.

Bus companies are aware and routes are being diverted.

Investigations and work to make the building safe will be ongoing throughout the day and the road will remain closed to vehicles until further notice.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Resources, Councillor Jane Scullion, said: “The former Walkey Clogs building is a well known sight for those living in the Upper Valley and it’s sad that this historic mill has been damaged beyond repair.

“Although the fire is now thankfully under control, the area remains dangerous and while the necessary demolition work takes place, the road and surrounding area will remain closed.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause, but urge people to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

“Thank you to our teams and the emergency services for their prompt response and continued hard work overnight and throughout the morning.”

