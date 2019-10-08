Why this £7m Halifax mill transformation has been nominated for top award Martins Mill conversion in Halifax A £7m Halifax mill conversion by property developer Mandale Homes has been recognised with a prestigious UK Property Awards. The Stockton-based developer’s £7M regeneration residential scheme at Martin’s Mill in Halifax was honoured in the Best Residential/Renovation/Redevelopment category. Martins Mill in Halifax is a former historic 19thCentury six storey mill. The project formed Mandale's biggest regeneration development to date. Richard Harriman, Operations Director, Mandale Homes commented: "We are absolutely delighted to be honoured with these coveted UK Property Awards for our West Yorkshire developments. It was developed in close collaboration with the regeneration team at Calderdale Council to bring this important building back into use and further build on the towns ongoing renaissance. Martins Mill has also been honoured with a Halifax Civic Trust Award from Halifax Council for the renovation of the mill. The scheme overlooks Halifax town centre and the Shibden Valley countryside. "As a niche property developer we pride ourselves on creating homes that enhance the local communities we operate in, building quality, high specifications and consideration into every home as standard." "This award is true testament to the teams hard work on these regeneration and sustainable developments. Mandale Homes has been established for more than 35 years and has expertise and experience across all areas of residential developments from high rise apartment blocks to retirement bungalows, focusing primarily on brownfield sites. It has been sympathetically converted into 60 modern apartments for town centre living. Calderdale murderer jailed for life for killing robbery victim in “ferocious and frenzied” attack