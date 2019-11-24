Why Todmorden town centre will be getting a new Christmas tree

It’s a bit weedy and a bit wobbly, according to its many critics on social media – but Todmorden people have been told they will have a bigger and better Christmas tree

The tree recently put in place in the Peace Garden next to Todmorden Town Hall at the heart of the town centre has come in for some fearful online stick – and been the subject on chatter in pubs, cafes and other meeting places – but a new one is on its way, a Calderdale Council spokesperson has said.

The tree’s size and “leaning” aspect have been criticised by people on Todmorden forums on social media like Facebook.

Online comments made by people included “that’s not a tree, it’s an embarrassment”, “awful, could not believe my eyes” and, in a reference to the town’s nightclub, “I think the christmas tree has been having 1 too many shots in Montys”.

But the council will now have a new tree in place by the Christmas lights switch-on, at 5pm on Saturday, November 30.

The spokesperson said the was one which had been sent to the council but they had taken people’s thoughts on the matter on board, agreed it should be replaced and the new tree should be arriving on Monday, November 25.

“It will be in place for the lights switch on the following weekend,” she said.