Will Brighouse market team return to the Victorians?

A meeting in the new year will decide the future of the 2018 Brighouse Christmas Market after some visitors were disappointed at lack of a Victorian theme. The event, which took place at the end of last month, featured music, camels and a visit from Santa.

In previous years the market had a Victorian theme. The decision was taken earlier this year by the Brighouse Business Initiative (BBI) committee to drop it after it felt not as many visitors had embraced the period feel in later years.

But the change left some visitors disappointed. Anne Colley, chairman of BBI, said: “We felt the Victorian theme wasn’t as big as when we first did it in the first few years. It would be fair to say it has dwindled.

“The decision was made after last year because not as many people took part. If you took away the people in the BBI, not many dressed up and if you compare it to the 1940s weekend where people dress up and get into the theme it isn’t the same. Also cost does come into it, paying for all the acts to come and perform.”

The market, which has been a staple festive event in the town for five years, was the same as previous years with stalls selling food and crafts, performances from local groups and the chance to see exotic camels.

But some people felt the lack of a Victorian theme made the event less unique and it didn’t have the same atmosphere as previous events. David and Sheila Craven said: “The affair was, in our opinion, a total disaster.”

But not everyone was disappointed with the event and many have shown support. Pamela Fellows said: “I think Brighouse is lucky to have such a dedicated team of volunteers.”

Reflecting on the feedback, Anne said: “I have had a lot of people come in and said they had a really good time and we had really positive feedback from businesses saying it was the best year they ever had.

“We would like to thank everybody for supporting us over the years and we have taken opinions on board for next year.”

In the new year, the committee will meet to discuss events in the town in 2018.

Anne said: “In my opinion we made the right decision and it will be brought up next year and the decision will be made then.

“I cannot say we will change the theme back but we are a committee and it would be a committee decision. We need to weigh up the pros and cons.”