Winner of Hebden Bridge duck race will jet off for fun in the sun

The annual duck race is returning to Hebden Bridge once again and this year the grand prize is bigger than ever before.

The event, which is organised by the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, will see 10,000 yellow ducks floating down the river to the finish line on Easter Monday (April 2) at 3.15pm.

Annual Hebden Bridge Duck Race

The sponsors of this year’s event will once again be Jet2holidays and The Travel Centre in Mytholmroyd as well as Constantinou Bros of Paphos, Cyprus who will be offering a fantastic first prize.

The winner of the race will bag themselves a holiday for two adults and one child for one week at the prestigious 4* newly re-furbished Athena Beach Hotel in Pathos, Cyprus.

As well as the main race there will be lots to keep families entertained including a performance from comedic singer Kirsty Newton, charity stalls and an array of food.

Alongside the main duck race, there will be a Business Duck race, aimed at local businesses and organisations.

The winner of that race will win a city break for two and runner up prizes include a meal for two at the Il Mulino Italian restaurant in Hebden Bridge.

Tickets will be on sale on the day at the Square in Hebden Bridge and other outlets in the town as well as online at www.hebdenbridgerotary.org.uk

