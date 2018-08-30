It seems that Brighouse is the place to go if you want a curry in Calderdale as the winner of our Curry House of the Year competition has been revealed.

This year’s winner and second place are both from Brighouse, with Royal Delhi Restaurant claiming the top spot.

Read: These changes have been made to Halifax flats in wake of Grenfell Tower fire

The restaurant on Park Street has been open for less than two years and owner Tariq is very proud of everyone’s hard work.

He said: “I’m feeling proud as we won last year as well, I’m really happy.

“It’s good to be voted for by local people.

Read: Co-founder of Candle Learning says treat people how you'd like to be treated

“It’s hard work but we’ve got good food and good service.”

Second place was awarded to Bengal Brasserie on Huddersfield Road in Brighouse.

This is the second year running the eatery has been runner-up in our competition.

Third place this year went to Cinnamon at the Mill which can be found at Victoria Mills in West Vale.

Congratulations to all the other finalists and to all who entered the competition.

Read:Show off your location spotting skills with our Ackley Bridge quiz