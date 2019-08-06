Woman airlifted to hospital after fall from rock at Calderdale landmark

A woman was airlifted to hospital following a fall at a Calderdale landmark.

The Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team was called to Todmorden on August 2. Here are the CVSRT pictures of the dramatic rescue and how events unfolded.

At 12:36pm on Friday August 2 the Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team (CVSRT) received a request fromthe Yorkshire Ambulance Service(YAS) to assist with the rescue of a woman.

She had taken a tumble from a rock while out walking.

A total of 20 CVSRT members were deployed in team vehicles or attended directly to the incident close toStoodley Pike.

YAS Paramedics were first on scene to provide medical care supported byYorkshire Air AmbulanceParamedics who arrived soon after.

