Woman alive after being struck by train near Cottingley Station in Leeds

A woman has suffered life-changing injuries after being struck by a train between Cottingley and Morley in Leeds.

The incident happened near Cottingley Station at 1pm today.

British Transport Police are at the scene along with paramedics. They said:-

"British Transport Police were called to Cottingley station at 1pm today following reports of a person being struck by a train.

"Officers are currently on scene alongside paramedics who are treating a woman with life-changing injuries.

"This incident is not being treated as suspicious.

"The woman has been taken to Leeds General Infirmary with injuries that are serious but not life-threatening."

Two trains are said to be at a standstill on the tracks near Churwell Hill and the air ambulance has landed nearby.

Northern Rail have Tweeted that all lines between Leeds and Sowerby Bridge are blocked.