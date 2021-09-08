Woman and child taken to hospital after firefighters called to house near Brighouse
A woman and child were taken to hospital after firefighters were called to Lightcliffe.
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 12:46 pm
They both suffered smoke inhalation, said crews who were called to St Giles Road on Friday.
Teams from Rastrick, Cleckheaton and Odsal fire stations were deployed to help at 11.26pm and administered first aid to the pair before they were taken to hospital in an ambulance.
The fire service confirmed that smoke detectors were installed at the property.