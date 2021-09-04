Woman and child taken to hospital after house fire near Brighouse
A woman and child were taken to hospital after a chip pan fire in Lightcliffe last night.
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 2:47 pm
Updated
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 2:50 pm
They both suffered smoke inhalation from the fire at a house on St Giles Road.
Crews from Rastrick, Cleckheaton and Odsal fire stations were deployed to help at 11.26pm and administered first aid to the pair before they were taken to hospital in an ambulance.
Smoke detectors were installed at the property.