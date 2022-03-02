Woman caught drug driving during Halifax school run
A woman was arrested after she was caught drug driving in the school run in Halifax.
A West Yorkshire Police Traffic officer operating in Calderdale made the arrest yesterday (March 1).
The police force receieved information of woman using cannabis whilst doing the school run.
Within an hour of information received she was stopped in Luddendenfoot.
She tested positive for cannabis and was arrested by officers.
