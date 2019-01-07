Woman on wrong side of M62 bridge barriers talked down by police

A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital after being talked down from a bridge on the M62 by police.

West Yorkshire Police received a number of calls around 10am on Sunday morning raising concerns for the woman.

Officers attended and closed the bridge on the M62 after Bradley roundabout towards Brighouse.

Insp Tom Harrison said: "We attended and within 30 to 40 minutes managed to bring her to the right side (of the barriers) and talk her down.

"She was taken to hospital for further support.

*Whatever you’re going through, you can call Samaritans free any time from any phone on 116 123 or visitwww.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch."

