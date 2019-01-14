Woman rescued after suffering injury in Hebden Bridge woodland fall

A woman was stretchered to an ambulance after being injured in a Hebden Bridge woodland fall.

On Sunday at 12.30pm the Calder Valley Search and Rescue team received a request from Yorkshire Ambulance Service to assist in the treatment and evacuation of an injured walker.

The woman who had slipped whilst descending a path within Hardcastle Crags had suffered an injury to her wrist and needed medical attention.

First on scene within 10 minutes was a CVSRT doctor who assessed the casualty’s injuries and kept her warm and dry within a ‘cas shelter’ while waiting for the rest of the team to arrive.

Once the team vehicles and equipment arrived on scene, the woman was given pain relief, her wrist splinted and a warm sleeping bag placed around her.

She was then stretchered up the hill to the road and taken to hospital by ambulance.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.