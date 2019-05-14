Woman treated by paramedics as firefighters tackle Halifax house blaze

A woman suffered smoke inhalation from a house fire in Halifax.

Appliances from Halifax, Illingworth and Rastrick were called to Cavendish Terrace at 12.37am today.

Crews used one hose reel and two breathing apparatus to tackle the bin fire which started in the cellar of the property.

The woman suffered smoke inhalation and she was treated at the scene by ambulance crews but did not require hospital treatment.

