Wooden You Love business receives huge Twitter boost from Theo Paphitis

A Sowerby Bridge businesswoman has received a massive boost from retail entrepreneur Theo Paphitis.

Babita Mistry, owner of Wooden You Love, tweeted Theo about her business during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet by Theo to his 500,000 Twitter followers.

The initiative, set up in 2010, now has more than 2,500 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

Business and retail entrepreneur and self-confessed Shopkeeper Theo, retweeted Babita’s message to his almost 500,000 followers and as a result Wooden You Love has more followers and extra orders for her handmade wooden gifts.

Entrepreneur and mum of two young boys Babita said, “I had only been in business a year, working from home making my products when I was picked as a winner.

“It is great to have support from Theo because it is tough trying to raise my profile.

“He has recognised my hard work and helped spread the word about what I am doing to his following.”

Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.

“My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings.

“The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Wooden You Love every success.”

Visit www.woodenyoulove.co.uk to find out more about the company which specialises in creating products using the art of pyrography