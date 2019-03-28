Work begins on memorial to the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment in Halifax town centre

Work has begun on the site of the memorial to the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment in Halifax town centre.

A hoarding has been put up on location at Woolshops, which is designed to protect the site for the memorial during the construction of the base and plinth.

A marquette of the Duke of Wellington's regiment memorial

It will remain in place until just prior to the date of the unveiling, although at this stage the exact date for its removal has yet to be decided.

The hoarding has been painted in red with a strip of French grey which are the Regimental colours.

The memorial, which has been designed by world-class sculptor Andrew Sinclair, is due to be unveiled in May.