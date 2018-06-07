World record attempt for Halifax charity rugby players

Halifax charities will pool together this weekend in an attempt to break a world record.

A foolhardy group of 28 rugby players will bid to play the longest game of touch-rugby ever when they go at it for over 30 hours

Taking place at The University of Hull, the aim is to not only beat the world record but also raise enough money to supply five state of the art defibrillators to five local teams as well as continuing the expansion of Andy’s Mans Club, a support group tackling male suicide.

Suicide is the biggest killer of men under the age of 45 and undiagnosed heart conditions kill 12 people under 35 each week. Andy’s Man Club and The Danny Jones Defibrillator Fund aim to reduce these numbers by raising awareness of such statistics and generating valuable funding so they can continue saving lives.

Mike Charlton, Distribution Investment Lead at Northern Gas Networks and taking part in the record attempt, said: “It’s not very often you get asked to take part in a Guinness World Record attempt, while raising funds and awareness for two fantastic causes. So, when I was asked to take part I obviously jumped at the chance.”

Northern Gas Networks, the North of England’s gas distributor, has donated £2,000 to the worthy cause.

Mark Horsley, Chief Executive Officer at Northern Gas Networks, said: “We pride ourselves on being a community focused organisation and are honoured to be amongst the sponsors of the Battle of Hearts and Mind charity rugby game.

“Not only is the event raising funds for two worthy charities, Andy’s Man Club and The Danny Jones Defibrillator Fund, but it is also helping raise awareness around the need for defibrillators at community sport clubs and that #ItsOkToTalk about mental health.”

The Battle of the Heart and Mind event takes place at the University of Hull on June 9 and 10, kicking off at 10am on Saturday and ending at 4pm on the Sunday. Anyone wishing to donate, or find out more, can visit the event’s Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/events/349355618805694 or by texting BAHM76 plus your amount to 70070.