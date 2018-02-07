Would an indoor crazy golf centre in Halifax be out of this world?

Vacant retail units in the heart of Halifax could be transformed into a huge indoor crazy golf centre.

Proposals have been submitted to change the use of the former Argos building in Horton Street to create a space themed facility called Halifax Galactic Adventure golf.

The plans have been submitted by planning agents Hush Minoan Partnership on behalf of the Halifax Snooker Club.

If approved, the centre is set to use HM Adventure Golf to create centre and it will see two 18 hole courses, a food and drink offer, party room and golf simulator.

In the application the planning agents say: "The proposed design introduces a high end, family focused, destination leisure attraction into the existing vacant retail unit.

"Adventure Golf is targeted at all ages and is proven to be an attraction for families with younger children, teenagers, adult groups and couples. In addition there is an expanding corporate market.

"An important goal of the proposed change of use is to increase footfall into the area by providing a high quality leisure destination.

"The presence of the new attraction in Horton Street will bring people into the area, perhaps for the first time, hopefully to recognise its other features and offers and encourage them to make return visits with other recreational or retail pursuits in mind."

The design of the course will incorporate a number of references to space travel and educational resources such as ‘information’ boards to inform, educate and provide a context to a number of the features.

In addition the general theming and features, the developers propose to construct and provide the following features:

• A crashed space ship

• A moon crater ‘vortex’ hole

• A moon buggy

• ‘Moonscape’ murals

• ‘Spaceship’ murals

• A UV ‘Glow in the Dark’ area

The HM Adventure Golf team aspire to be the UK’s leading designers and constructors of bespoke adventure and mini golf courses.

The dedicated team of artists and course constructors have unrivalled expertise and experience in this niche market having delivered numerous projects across the UK and Europe.