Wrestlers are back in Brighouse

The stars of Megaslam Wrestling are rumbling their way into town this month as a series of bouts will be presented at Waring Green Community Centre in Brighouse for the first time.

Organiser Brad Taylor said: “Usually for families, the only way to watch a live wrestling spectacular is on TV. With Megaslam, we bring the action to you. The larger than life stars, the big crowds, the uncomparable atmosphere, it really is a family spectacle.”

The main event for this year’s show is a Rumble Rampage, a match where it is every man for himself.

The event will take place on Friday, February 23 at 7pm and tickets are available at www.megaslam.co.uk.