Yates Halifax: Halifax town centre bar shut tonight because of 'serious gas leaks'
A Halifax town centre is closed tonight because of “serious gas leaks”.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Yates on Silver Street says it is not open because of the leaks in road pipes surrounding the premises.
It has posted: “Important notice! We are temporarily closed due to serious gas leaks in the road pipes surrounding the business.
"We are working hard with northern gas networks to fix this issue.
“We will not be open tonight.
"Our apologies for any inconvenience.”