Yates on Silver Street says it is not open because of the leaks in road pipes surrounding the premises.

It has posted: “Important notice! We are temporarily closed due to serious gas leaks in the road pipes surrounding the business.

"We are working hard with northern gas networks to fix this issue.

“We will not be open tonight.