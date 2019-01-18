Yellow warning for snow issued by the Met Office for parts of Calderdale

A yellow weather warning for snow has been issued for parts of Calderdale from this lunchtime.

The warning for the Yorkshire and the Humber focuses mainly over the Pennines with the Met Office putting out the warning for between 1pm today and midnight.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "A band of rain, sleet and snow will move slowly eastwards across England and southern Scotland during Friday.

"There remains uncertainty in the extent of any snow, but there is the potential for one to four centimetres of snow to accumulate on some higher level routes, chiefly above 250 metres."

What to expect

The Met Office has said some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services