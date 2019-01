The warning has been issued between 12pm on Tuesday and 11am on Wednesday . Here we look at how the forecast for the rest of today, tonight and the next few days.

1. The weather for today Largely sunny but cold with a widespread frost, breezy nearer the coast during the morning. A dry day for most but a few showers running down the coast, these falling as snow over the North York Moors. Maximum temperature 4 C.

2. Tonight's weather A largely clear evening, with temperatures falling rapidly below freezing after dark. Scattered snow showers spreading in from the west later, though remaining largely dry in the east. Minimum temperature -3 C.

The Met Office has said a band of rain will arrive across Wales, northern and western England through the middle of Tuesday, then move eastwards through Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Snow scene in Calderdale

