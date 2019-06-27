YES Energy’s staff bid to reduce air pollution

Staff from YES Energy Solutions walked, cycled, and car shared on their journeys to work to help tackle air pollution.

Clean Air Day (June 20) saw schools, hospitals, workplaces and communities across the UK run events and take simple steps to protect their health and the health of their families from air pollution.

YES Energy Solutions was aiming to inspire employees and residents in Halifax to understand the actions they can take to reduce air pollution.

Duncan McCombie, CEO of YES Energy Solutions, said: “Air pollution can have a serious impact on health, and it is important that everyone recognises the threats and are aware of how to change their behaviour to limit the risk to themselves and their families.”