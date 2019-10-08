YES Energy Solutions team scoops national accolade

Calderdale-based firm YES Energy Solutions has claimed the Project Management Company of the Year accolade at the National Energy Efficiency Awards.

The Community Interest Company was recognised at the Birmingham ceremony for its management of multiple energy efficiency schemes that provide funding for vulnerable customers in fuel poverty and for the installation of A-rated boilers and insulation.

Representatives from YES Energy Solutions were presented with the award by television actor James Nesbitt OBE at the Birmingham VOX Venue.

YES Energy Solutions’ Katie Baker, also achieved second place in the Business Development Manager category and the company achieved commendations in two further categories.

YES Energy Solutions delivered 33 schemes on behalf of a range of organisations which include councils, housing associations and charities that span Great Britain.

The projects recognised with the award include the Better Homes Yorkshire scheme, the Connecting Homes for Health scheme in Durham, and the North Yorkshire County Council Warm Homes Fund.

The accolade follows previous success at the Energy Efficiency Awards in which the company has won Funding Provider of the Year in 2018 and 2017.

YES Energy Solutions’ CEO Duncan McCombie said: “Our teams work very hard to deliver our projects to provide support for people suffering from fuel poverty, so it is great to see our staff recognised by this award.

“The ceremony has been the cherry on top of a successful year in which we’ve taken on more projects and more local staff to achieve our mission of reducing CO2 and helping vulnerable people in fuel poverty.”