Yorkshire Air Ambulance flies away with Ripponden festival’s donation

The Ripponden Festival Group was delighted to present a cheque for over £2,000 to Rose Taylor of Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The good cause was the chosen charity for the Group’s 2017 Christmas Market held in Ripponden in December last year.

With over 40 stalls, festive entertainment, a vintage tractor parade, and a stunning laser show and saxophone solo finale by Ellie Sax, the Market was a huge success bringing people into the village from far and wide.

The Ripponden Festival Group was formed in 2016 by a group of local volunteers who thought the village was lacking a ‘festive’ experience, and also thought it would be an ideal way to bring people together and increase footfall in the village to help local businesses.

Funds raised at the first market were donated to St Bartholomew’s Church and were used to improve the footpath into the church.

Charles Moran, Chairman of the Ripponden Festival Group, said: “We are pleased to support such a worthwhile cause for such a vital service that provides rapid transfer to hospital from an area where a road journey could take a considerable time.

“The market itself has gained considerable support in the two years it has been running and we look forward to repeating it again in December 2018.”

For more information on the group and upcoming events visit Ripponden Festival on Facebook.