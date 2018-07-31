Yorkshire Day 2018: Events to celebrate the occasion around the county

From exploring the glorious countryside and historic abbeys, to sampling the most mouth-watering local food, there are plenty of ways to celebrate everything that's great about Yorkshire.

But if you're stuck for ideas, here are some of the exciting events taking place across the county to ring in Yorkshire Day, on 1 August.

Ripon, Yorkshire's smallest city, will be the host of Yorkshire Day, showcasing some of the county's oldest traditions

Market Place, Ripon

As the host of Yorkshire Day 2018, Ripon will kick off the day at 10am with a civic parade through Market Place, after which visitors to the pretty city can enjoy market stalls, a BBQ, live music, fairground rides, kids activities and a grand firework display to close the evening at 10pm.

Leeds Industrial Museum, Leeds

The museum is holding a sporting spectacle with a difference as, for the first time ever, it will play host to the Yorkshire Open Hat Throwing Championships.

Kirkgate Market in Leeds will attempt to break the world record for the most flat caps worn in one place at one time on Yorkshire Day

Running from 11am to 3pm , entry to the competition is included in museum admission charges and visitors can take part in a fun contest of flat cap flinging, with Yorkshire tea and cake on hand to enjoy after.

Visit: Armley Mills, Canal Rd, Leeds, LS12 2QF - facebook.com/ArmleyMills

Traditional sword dancing, Sheffield

Handsworth Traditional Sword Dancers will be putting on a dance spectacular around Sheffield city centre, celebrating the traditional English folk dance which originated in Yorkshire.

The dance involves a number of fast and furious intricate figures, using rigid, metre-long swords and will take place at the following Sheffield sites:

- Leopold Square - 8pm

- Town Hall - 8.30pm

- Tudor Square - 9pm

- Sheaf Square/Sheffield Tap - 9.30pm

More info: handsworthsworddancers.org.uk

The Grange Hotel, York

This elegant hotel in York will be serving a special Yorkshire Day menu, showcasing the best local produce.

Priced at £36.50 per person, guests can enjoy a gin cocktail on arrival, followed by a three-course dinner, infused with Yorkshire gin and tea.

Visit: 1 Clifton, York, YO30 6AA - grangehotel.co.uk

Bolling Hall, Bradford

Visitors to this Bradford's popular museum can enjoy a hosts of fun family-friendly activities, from a fun fair and face painting, to crafts and Viking re-enactments.

Events will be held from 10am - 4pm and entrace to the museum is free.

Visit: Bowling Hall Road, Bradford, BD4 7LP - bradfordmuseums.org

Kirkgate Market, Leeds

Head down to Kirkgate Market tomorrow and get involved in the world record attempt for the most flat caps worn in one place at one time, and be sure to make the most of the delicious treats on offer as the venue hosts its first Yorkshire Youth Market, featuring 40 of the region's best young traders.

Visit: Vicar Lane, Leeds, LS2 7HY - facebook.com/LeedsMarkets

Pontefract Castle, Pontefract

Celebrating Yorkshire Day with a historical-themed event, visitors can discover what it was like as a soldier in the garrison of Pontefract Castle during the English Civil Wars.

The visitor centre will be hosting an array of fun, free craft activities and entertainment will be on hand from traditional brass band, The Band of West Yorkshire Police.

Visit: The Lodge Castle Chain, Pontefract, WF8 1QH - pontefractcastle.co.uk

Black Sheep Brewery, Masham

The Yorkshire born and bred brewery launched in 1992 will be celebrate its heritage and true Yorkshire pride by launching a selection of Yorkshire merchandise, including t-shirts, drip mats and bunting.

And of course if you head to the brewery on the day, there will be plenty of tasty brews to try.

Visit: Wellgarth House, Wellgarth Court, Crosshills, Ripon, HG4 4EN - blacksheepbrewery.com

Oulton Hall, Leeds

The luxury spa hotel will be offering a special Yorkshire Day afternoon tea in the Drawing Room from 2pm to 6pm on 1 August, with butlers on hand to provide excellent service and lashings of Yorkshire tea.

Visit: Rothwell Lane, Oulton, Leeds, LS26 8HN - qhotels.co.uk

York Maze, York

As well as the giant Jurassic-themed maze, visitors can also get involved with bale racing, flat cap flinging and Yorkshire pudding tossing, among other fun activities at the York attraction.

Visit: Elvington Ln, York, YO19, 5LT - yorkmaze.com