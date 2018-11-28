Yorkshire drivers can pit their skills against each other - 4x4 style!

A new adrenaline-fuelled off-roading experience has launched at Duncombe Park in Helmsley which will encourage families to go head to head and finally answer the question of who is the better driver.

Off Road Driver 4x4 experiences can be booked for 10-17 year olds, adults, groups or families behind the wheel of the latest Mercedes-Benz X-Class 4x4s or iconic Land Rover Defenders.

Tuition for the 30, or 60 minute lessons is provided by off-roading experts who are also ADI qualified driving instructors.

For the extreme adventurers, there’s also the opportunity to drive the latest Mercedes-Benz Unimog 4x4, a Pinzgauer 6x6 military vehicle or a WW2 Willys Jeep.

The venue offers a combination of deep water crossings, scary slide slopes, vertiginous ascents and steep brake-free declines, helping drivers conquer a range of off-road skills.

Sue Stait at Off Road Driver said: “Duncombe Park is a great venue to be launching this experience at.

“It’s often hard to find things to do as a family once children reach a certain age, and this is something everyone can enjoy the adrenaline rush from – competitive spirit is encouraged!

“But whether you’re coming as an individual or as a family or group, the key thing about Off Road Driver is its fantastic fun.

“We can tailor the activity to match the experience and confidence of the driver – if you’re feeling brave, we’ll really put you through your paces with more advanced areas of the courses.

“The Mercedes-Benz X-Class 4x4s and Land Rover Defenders are a fantastic car to off-road in and are really up to the challenge – if the driver is too!”

Off Road Driver caters for people with disabilities and additional needs, with dual control and hand control cars suitable for wheelchair users, along with experienced instructors. Groups of up to 60 can also be catered for. Off Road Driver operates at nine other venues across England.

Experiences start from £49. Visit www.offroaddriver.co.uk for more.