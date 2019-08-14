Yorkshire Payments nurturing new talent

The managing director of a payment technology company based in Brighouse has reaffirmed his company’s commitment to recruiting apprentices as a “key tactic to help drive future business growth.”

James Howard, managing director of Yorkshire Payments, was speaking as the company welcomes its seventh apprentice since launching in 2013.

Harvey Newboult-Kerr, 18, has joined Yorkshire Payments in the role of digital marketing apprentice and while studying for digital marketing level 3 qualification over the next 18 months.

Mr Howard said: “As a business, we are very passionate about nurturing young talent, and view apprenticeships as a key recruitment tactic to help us drive future business growth.

“Investing time in the development of our apprentices means we can teach, guide and mould them into the people that will be the faces of Yorkshire Payments as the business continues to grow over the years to come.

“We also provide our apprentices with the opportunity to forge a career within the business. They get out what they put in and it’s a two-way relationship, but we have had some real success stories. Out of the seven apprentices we have recruited in the last seven years, six still work at Yorkshire Payments, with just one leaving to have a baby.”

Sophie Williams joined Yorkshire Payments in 2013 as an apprentice and is now head of the company’s administration and applications team.

She said: “Joining Yorkshire Payments as an apprentice has enabled me to learn on the job while working towards achieving my promotion to head of applications. I work closely with new apprentices joining the business while continuing my personal and professional development.”