Yorkshire Payments plans to double turnover following Brighouse head office move

A Brighouse payment technology company has revealed plans to grow the firm’s turnover by 50% to £4 million by the end of 2020 following a six-figure investment to relocate the company’s head office to a town centre location.

James Howard, managing director at Yorkshire Payments, announced the plans at the official opening of the company’s new 5,850 square foot head office in Brighouse town centre.

Nearly 200 guests attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the former Bethel Street Chapel, which has undergone a period of extensive renovation to house the company’s growing 32 strong customer care, tech support, applications and relationship management teams.

Mr Howard said: “The move back to Brighouse is part of a strategic plan to accommodate further growth for Yorkshire Payments over the next 12 months, including doubling our turnover to £4million.

“We are fiercely proud to be based in Brighouse, and our new head office provides the platform we need to chase our next stage of growth, which will include creating up to 80 new jobs over the next 36 months.

“Over the last year, we have added a further 500 clients to our books, taking our client roster to in excess of 3,500 businesses across Yorkshire.

“The key to this success has been the fact that all our team - from sales, to technicians, to customer care – is still based in Brighouse , meaning we can deliver a local, knowledgeable and speedy approach to customer care that the high street merchant service providers cannot.”

The new head office features a relaxation area for staff with games consoles and flat-screen televisions, and a fully functioning 10-foot bar area with beer pumps serving real ale as part of a dedicated space that doubles as the company’s board room.