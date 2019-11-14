Yorkshire Payments sponsor Calderdale Excellence in Business Awards

For all the latest updates on the awards, follow #CalderBiz2019 on Twitter.

The Calderdale Excellence in Business Awards celebrates the very best of business in the region, from small independent companies to corporate giants.

Yorkshire Payments are sponsoring the Leisure/Retail Business of the Year category.

Last year the Brighouse based business processed more than half a billion card transactions for Yorkshire businesses.

James Howard, Managing Director of Yorkshire Payments said: "Yorkshire Payments is delighted to sponsor this year's awards. We are passionate about supporting small businesses in Calderdale and beyond, not just with payment solutions, but also to provide a platform to help them celebrate their achievements.

"We feel it's hugely important that the businesses at the heart of our local economy have their time to shine, and in supporting this year's awards we're delighted to play a part in making sure they get the recognition they deserve."

The categories for the awards evening are: Apprentice of the Year, Digital/ Technology Development, Employer of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, International Business of the Year, Large Businesses, Leisure Retail Business of the Year, New Business of The Year, SME Business of the Year and Sustainable Business of the Year.

The shortlisted businesses are: Smart Storm; Vapour Cloud; Vizulate Digital; Credit Resource Solutions, Classroom Secrets;PL Projects, Town Hall Dental, Blue Fin Trading; Addev Materials Pexa; ISDM Solutions, Quickslide, Al's Emporium; Victoria Theatre; Primal Training UK, Candle Digital; Alibi Bar and Restaurant;Venture Forge;The Boardroom; G's Cakes, Sowerby Bridge Day Nursery, Vapour Cloud, Halifax Scaffolding and Yorkshire Payments .

The shortlisted apprentices are Andrew Beattie of R.B. Electrical Ltd, and Leland Heslop of Pennine Pneumatic Services Ltd.

HSBC is also sponsoring a category. The global banking company is the sponsor for the International Business of the Year Award.

Vickie Kielty, Senior Commercial Manager for West and North Yorkshire at HSBC UK, said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring the award which recognises some of the best businesses in the Calderdale area who are taking their goods and services to the world.

“For more than 150 years we’ve been connecting exporters with trading partners overseas and this is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the success of those businesses who are finding growth in markets around the globe.”

Calderdale Council will be sponsoring the New Business of the Year Award at tonight's business awards.

Calderdale Council’s Director of Regeneration and Strategy, Mark Thompson, said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring the New Business of the Year award at the Halifax Courier Business Awards.

“Calderdale’s talented and enterprising nature and can-do attitude to business have created record levels of start-ups, which play a vital role in boosting our local economy and making the borough a great place to live, work and visit.

“Recent figures show there are over 8000 small and medium sized businesses in the area and at a time of unprecedented levels of investment in the borough, it’s easy to see why, more than ever before, businesses are choosing Calderdale as their home.

“We want new businesses to thrive and our sponsorship of this award complements the support we offer for start-ups to grow, and develop into successful businesses that bring so much to the area.”

Halifax based IT business, Calder IT are sponsoring the Digital/Technology Development award.

James Bulley, managing director said: “Calder IT are proud to be a sponsor for the 2019 Calderdale Business Awards. There are some fantastic businesses within the Calderdale area and it great to come out and celebrate their success. I hope the recognition that these businesses achieve helps to promote their future growth.”

