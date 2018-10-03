Yorkshire’s regional words in danger of being phased out

Yorkshire risks losing its beloved words with a huge number of residents turning their backs on the famous regional dialect.

A staggering 64 percent of people in Yorkshire say that they don’t think it’s important to continue using local words for items, according to research.

The survey, Words That Suit Your Region by Suit Direct, gathered results from 2,000 participants from around the country to determine the most popular words for items that spark debate across regions, and to see what the existing attitudes are towards regional words.

Further findings show that 21 percent of people from Yorkshire believe that they have lost part of their accent since moving location, while 19 percent revealed that they have had to defend their regional name for an item during a debate.

Despite the phasing out of regional words, people from the region are also unwilling to use words that are believed to have originated in the south.

Across the county the choice of words goes against the majority of the UK. Starting with what to call the main evening meal, ‘tea’ is the region’s favoured choice with 62 percent selecting this ahead of ‘dinner’ (36%), which saw 53 percent of the nation’s vote.

One of the most fiercely contested national arguments is regarding the name for certain bread, looks to be settled with the county agreeing with the nation.

Half of the country say that the small, white, round-shaped bread is a ‘roll’ with 39 percent of the region agreeing, followed by Yorkshire’s traditional ‘bread-cake’ with (32%), and ‘bap’ with 29 percent.

Elsewhere, Yorkshire’s dialect holds firm with regards to certain words. The county remains loyal to ‘tea’ for the name of the evening meal with 62 percent of the region using it with ‘tig’ the favoured word for the name of the schoolground catch game.

The West Yorkshire city opt for ‘ginnel’ instead of ‘alley’ or ‘alleyway’ with 40 percent of Loiners choosing this, while Sheffield residents went for ‘settee’ (63%) rather than the UK’s pick ‘sofa’.

A spokesperson from Suit Direct said: “Regional dialects are a major part of the country’s heritage and these findings give an interesting and potentially concerning insight into the future of the UK’s regional words.

“The research has also taken on a fun element and we hope we’re able to settle a few discussions across the country.”