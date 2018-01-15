Yorkshire set for another wintry blast as Met Office issues warnings for snow and ice

Sub-zero temperatures and wintry showers could make a return to Yorkshire this week.

The Met Office is warning that weather across the UK is about "to take quite a dramatic turn".

Warnings for snow and ice have been issued for some regions. It is due to a deep area of low pressure that is edging towards our shores from Greenland.

Temperatures could drop quite sharply and struggle to rise above zero during the day with southern England, London, the Midlands and north-west England all becoming noticeably colder.

Alex Burkill, a spokesman for the Met Office said: "After a calm spell of weather for the past few days we are going to have Polar air instead, followed by a drop in temperatures and colder winds.

"Showers will be falling as sleet and snow - and all areas of the country could be hit.

"In northern England, Northern Ireland and Scotland there will be a greater chance of the snow lying.

"There's the potential for 10cm snow over Scotland on Tuesday."

Temperatures are expect to drop below freezing across the majority of the UK on Tuesday, and they could get to as low as -6C in rural parts of Yorkshire.

It is expected to become blustery this evening with winds increasing in strength and blowing an icy chill in from the west.

The bitter north-westerly will continue to get stronger, with gale force gusts predicted, carrying masses of cold air over Britain.

Heavy rain will push eastwards turning to snow over higher ground.

There are weather warnings issued for parts of Scotland, the north of England and Norhern Ireland.

These may be extended during the week to cover other parts of the UK further south.

The full regional forecast for Yorkshire:

Today: Early showers will ease away, with sunny spells developing. However turning cold, with strengthening winds bringing further heavy showers in from the west later. These increasingly wintry across the hills. Maximum temperature 6C.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday: Cold, breezy, with sunshine and wintry showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Snow accumulations likely across hills. Showers easing Thursday, but staying cold. Risk of rain, snow and strong winds early Thursday.