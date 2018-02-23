Yorkshire weather: Snow warnings issued as Beast from the East edges toward Yorkshire

Rural areas are at risk of being cut off as widespread snowfall and severe wind-chill temperatures are blown into Yorkshire in a storm dubbed The Beast from the East.

A danger to life and colder than Iceland: How cold will it get and when will the Beast from the East arrive in Yorkshire?



The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for snow, urging extra caution on Tuesday as the bitter icy chill is set to hit the whole of Yorkshire.

The Beast from the East will blow in high winds and snow for Yorkshire this week.

Nicknamed The Beast from the East, the freezing conditions are likely to see temperatures plummet down to between -2 and -10C with a wind-chill factor expected to make Britain even colder than Iceland this weekend.

Officials at the Met Office have already warned that the in-coming chill could be a danger to life for the elderly and the very young, while a series of warnings have now been issued in readiness for the arrival of the bitter conditions.

The brutal Siberian blast is due to affect temperatures from this week and is expected to last right through until mid-March.

Bitter air will really start to tear across the country during Sunday. There is a risk of some snow next week as the cold air picks up moisture over the North Sea. It could lead to accumulations of between 2-5cms no immediate thaw expected.

The coldest spell is currently expected between February 26 and March 4.

The Met Office website reads: "Showers or longer periods of snow will affect eastern parts of the UK during Tuesday. There is the potential for travel delays on roads, with some stranded vehicles and passengers, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

"Some rural communities could become cut off. Power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected."

The Met Office Chief Forecaster's assessment adds: "There is a lot of uncertainty in the extent and timing of snow during Tuesday.

"Showers will bring a large variation in amounts of snow across even small areas with some places seeing very little. The most likely time for a period of more widespread snow currently looks to be during Tuesday morning.

"There is the potential for locally 5-10 cm of snow across eastern parts however where showers become more organised there may be more widespread snow cover."

Eleanor Bell, principal meteorologist at The Weather Channel, said it will begin to feel much colder over the next several days as the 'Beast from the East' takes charge.

She said: "Temperatures are expected to fall well below normal widely across Europe through this week and continue into the beginning of March.

"High pressure centred over Scandinavia and northeast Europe will dominate the weather pattern, dragging in bitterly cold air from the east.

"It will feel much colder with a wind chill of -1 to -8C for Britain, -8 to -14C for central Europe but -15 to locally -30C for north-east and eastern Europe."

Yorkshire weather for Friday

After a frosty start, a dry day with sunny spells is expected. However it will remain cold, with a strengthening southeasterly breeze. One or two light showers are also possible, mainly in the east, and perhaps wintry at times. Maximum Temperature 5 °C.

Yorkshire weather for Friday night

It will remain dry and cold overnight, with clear spells developing. These becoming increasingly prolonged, with another widespread sharp frost expected. Minimum Temperature -3 °C.

Yorkshire weather for Saturday:

Another cold, dry and largely sunny day is expected on Saturday. With the easterly breeze remaining brisk throughout, there will be a notable wind chill. Maximum Temperature 5 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Very cold, with brisk winds and overnight frosts. After a largely sunny Sunday, isolated snow showers spread west overnight. Further snow showers follow Monday and Tuesday, perhaps heavy at times.