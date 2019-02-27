‘You Can Care’ relaunched following roaring success

A home care company in Calderdale has relaunched a campaign to get more people caring for the elderly as demand for its services continues to grow.

Following the success of last year’s campaign, ‘You Can Care’, Home Instead Senior Care is looking to recruit 20 caregivers to join its team.

Skills for Care, a trusted independent charity with over 18 years’ experience in workforce development, estimates that 8% of roles in adult social care are vacant, which gives an average of approximately 110,000 vacancies at any one time.

These statistics suggest that the sector is struggling to keep up with demand as the population ages.

Speaking about the campaign, Munaf Patel, owner of Home Instead Calderdale, said: “The idea behind the You Can Care campaign is to call out to people who may not have thought about a career in care.

“Caring is a truly rewarding job which offers excellent training and flexible hours.

“When we launched the ‘You Can Care’ campaign last year, we saw an upsurge in interest from people looking to join the care sector.

“As our population continues to age, we are continuing to build our team with kind and compassionate people who want to make a difference to the elderly in the local community.”

Karoline Denton, a caregiver for Home Instead added her thoughts about working for the growing care company.

She said: “I have worked for many care companies and Home Instead Calderdale is the best by far.

“There is never any rush and the minimum hour-long call time really allows you to get to know your clients.

“Office staff are very supportive and are always there to talk to when needed.”

Home Instead Senior Care is an award-winning home care company, which provides services tailored to the needs of individual clients.

The service is flexible to meet client needs and is available from as little as one hour to 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The hashtag #youcancare has been created to support the campaign and you can find more information if you search #youcancare on social media.

For more information about Home Instead visit https://www.homeinstead.co.uk/calderdale or call 01422 292 424.