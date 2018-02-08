Young Hebden Bridge chef wins national award

A talented young chef has been given national recognition by a food board.

Pub chef Amy Houghton of The Shoulder of Mutton Inn in Hebden Bridge won out against three other shortlisted national finalists in the Parliamentary Pub Chef of the Year competition, in the under 30s Young Chef category.

The prestigious award, in its second year, sought nominations from MPs across the country in the search for the most skilled and talented pub chefs.

Chef Amy was nominated by Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker and shortlisted after a rigorous judging panel selected the best entries from more than 130 nominations.

The finalists took place in a cook-off at Hospitality House last month. Amy's victory was announced in the House of Commons yesterday (Wednesday).

Mr Whittaker was delighted with the result and tweeted this morning:

"What a fabulous result last night. Amy is such a superstar and everyone who spoke with me involved in the judging said that her food was gastronomic and excellent on every count! Well done Amy and to taste Amy's excellent food, pop into @ShoulderHebden"